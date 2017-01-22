Photo Credit: Elise Amendola/AP

A Boston man who falsely set off a fire alarm in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hotel early this morning has been apprehended and charged by Massachusetts State Police.

The fire alarm began going off around 3 a.m. this morning, ringing for more than a half hour while firefighters searched the building. Though many of the people in the Boston airport hotel were forced to evacuate, the Steelers players were not, according to ESPN. (Many of the players still had their sleep disturbed by the alarm, even though they were not evacuated, the ESPN report notes.)

Police found 25-year-old Dennis Harrison of East Boston walking on hotel property later this morning and charged him with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false alarm. He is being held without bail. (Update: contrary to ESPN’s reporting, Boston.com reports that he was released on bail.)

The Steelers play the Patriots today at 6:40 p.m. ET.

