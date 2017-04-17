Marcel Hug won his third consecutive Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair push-rim title today, but it was a close finish for the second straight year. Hug passed 10-time champion Ernst van Dyk with about a mile to go, then held him off down the stretch to win the race. Both men finished with a time of 1:18:04.

Advertisement

It was the second straight incredibly close finish in the men’s push-rim division, as Hug beat out van Dyk and Kurt Fearnley with a late push in 2016 as well.

The Swiss swept the wheelchair divisions at Boston today; Manuela Schar won the women’s race in 1:28:17. Both Hug and Schar set course records.

Advertisement

[NBC Sports]