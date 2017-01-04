Photo: Julio Cortez/AP

The New York Jets negotiated all offseason with a quarterback who ended up with a total of 12 passing touchdowns and 23 turnovers; tried out two other quarterbacks who were both injured; and never touched the second-round QB they inexplicably drafted. The team finished this season at the bottom of their division with a 5-11 record. Brandon Marshall compared playing for the 2016 Jets to wearing a diaper full of pee and poop, which seems accurate:

Get ready for the 2017 Jets, which will be an experience akin to sitting in a high chair covered in dried spaghetti sauce as you sneeze a noodle out of your nose.

