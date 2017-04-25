But an appeal to the sentence, lodged by Bruno’s lawyers, has languished for four years in Brazil’s notoriously slow justice system, and in February a Superior Federal Tribunal justice granted Bruno’s habeus corpus petition and released him, granting the argument that he should not remain in prison indefinitely without a ruling on his appeal. (For more on the Brazilian legal system, read this great comment.) Just 32 years old and still in the prime age for goalkeepers, Bruno signed with Boa Esporte in March, and has played in their last five games.

That is now over, and Bruno will soon return to prison, where he will await a lower court’s ruling on his appeal.

[Globo]