Brazilian goalkeeper Bruno de Souza—who signed for second tier club Boa Esporte last month—will return to prison to serve his 22-year sentence for organizing the torture and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Globo reports. The Brazilian Superior Federal Tribunal (the Brazilian equivalent of the Supreme Court) voted 3-1 to revoke the injunction that had originally freed Bruno, after spending six-and-a-half years in prison.
Brazilan Keeper Who Ordered His Ex-Girlfriend Tortured And Murdered Will Return To Prison
