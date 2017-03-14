Photo; James Crisp/AP

Former ESPN broadcaster and over-under aficionado Brent Musburger now has his own radio show for the Vegas Stats & Information Network called “My Guys In The Desert.” The Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore visited him in Las Vegas for a profile, which revealed the depths of his love for gambling, and how he went and lived in a casino more or less immediately after leaving ESPN. He sounds like a man very much at home in Vegas, happy to talk sports and bet in the desert.

Advertisement

Kilgore dug up excellent anecdotes about ESPN and NFL execs scolding Musburger for reading betting lines on air, but the best nugget is about Musburger’s apparent enthusiasm that he can now express his horniness on the air. More than anything, Musburger is famous for lusting over college girls during his broadcasts, which he’s now happily free to do:

When his Monday show finished, he laughed as he told a reporter, “It’s great working for a group that, when I see a beautiful woman, I can call her a beautiful woman.” Musburger had, over the years, rankled many by referring to the attractiveness of female fans. (“1,500 red-blooded Americans just decided to apply to Florida State,” he once said after the camera showed three scantily clad Seminole football fans.)

Brent Musburger finally found a place where an old man can shamelessly announce that he’s aroused. Must have been a difficult search.

Advertisement

[Washington Post]