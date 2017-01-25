Brent Musburger Will Leave ESPN At The End Of The MonthSamer KalafToday 12:02pmFiled to: Brent Musburgerespnmediabroadcastingtv831EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Dick Vitale and Brent Musburger. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images Longtime sports broadcaster Brent Musburger will call his final game for ESPN at the end of the month, according to a statement from the network. The 77-year-old’s last event will be a Georgia-Kentucky men’s basketball game on Jan. 31. Advertisement According to Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s senior vice president of events and production, Musburger thought about leaving his job days before the Jan. 2 Sugar Bowl, a game in which he awkwardly talked about Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon’s past assault and wished the player luck in the NFL:When did you learn of Brent’s intentions to leave play-by-play once and for all?About 10 days prior to the Sugar Bowl, we were told that Brent was considering stepping away from play-by-play. I was shocked. I did not feel like it was time for him to step aside. We had a follow-up meeting where we made a very strong pitch to get him to change his mind.In the end, he made a personal decision for himself and for his family. I respect that. But, personally and professionally, I am disappointed and saddened, considering he’s still a fantastic play-by-play announcer.Musburger, who has worked at ABC/ESPN since 1990, said that his next stop would be “in Las Vegas.”Recommended StoriesBrent Musburger Praises Joe Mixon, Then Gets Angry At People Who Were Mad He Praised Joe MixonEminem Acts Like Weirdo During Halftime Of Notre Dame-Michigan GameBrent Musburger Is A Bit Too Infatuated With A.J. McCarron's Girlfriend, Katherine WebbSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply83 repliesLeave a reply