Before Game 2 of the Predators’ second-round series against the Blues last night, P.K. Subban was seen on camera dancing, trying out some tricks, and generally being a happily relaxed player during warmups.

This was, apparently, just too much for NBCSN broadcaster Mike Milbury. His comments over the camera’s view of Subban bopping around, as transcribed by SB Nation:

“He’s got a tremendous personality and sometimes you’ve got to keep it under control. I know it’s a new day and age and everybody wants to be on Instagram or Twitter. But you’ve got to keep focus. This is a tough game. When I see this I start to think maybe (Predators coach) Peter Laviolette ought to give him a rap on the head and say, ‘Hey P.K. focus in, we’ve got a game tonight and you don’t have to be a clown out there.’”

Yes, because there is nothing so deserving of a rap on the head as a player warming up by getting loose during warm-ups and showing that he might perhaps actually enjoy the game to which he’s dedicated his life. How dare he endear himself to fans and others by showing the basic foundation of a personality and having the slightest bit of fun outside a game situation. Clown!