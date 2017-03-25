Photo Credit: Jim Mone/AP

Brock Boeser is only just barely no longer a hockey teen. (He turned 20 last month.) Yesterday, he was playing for the University of North Dakota. This morning, the first-round draft pick signed a contract with the Canucks, and this afternoon, he scored his first goal:

The Grand Forks Herald laid out the logistics of getting Boeser from the NCAA playoffs to the NHL so quickly. After North Dakota lost in double overtime last night in Fargo, he returned to campus with the team. Early Saturday morning, head coach Brad Berry drove him to the airport for a flight to Minneapolis. He signed his contract with the Canucks as soon as he landed and was on the ice a few hours later for the team’s win against the Wild.