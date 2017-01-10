Screencap via

Brock Lesnar is halfway through a year-long USADA doping suspension, and he’s apparently filling part of the MMA-shaped void in his life with hockey. The Winnipeg Jets had him over last night, and he promptly doomed their season by stepping on a team logo seal in the center of the locker room. I’m gonna blame Mathieu Perreault for leading him right over it.

