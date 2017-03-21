Photo: Kathy Willens/AP

The Brooklyn Nets are in a weird place. They aren’t in a position to go for wins, since they are the worst team in the NBA, but they also don’t have an incentive to tank, since they owe their pick to the Celtics. All they have to play for is the development of their young players.



Also, they can be dicks and try to ruin their opponents’ playoff hopes, which rules.

Brook Lopez did so tonight against the Pistons. Detroit is now 34-37, and they’re in a mass of other flawed Eastern Conference teams in a race for the seventh and eight seeds. With the loss, they’ll fall out of the playoffs for now.

The in-arena angle.

The Lopez twins have both had big nights, for completely different reasons.