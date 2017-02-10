Photo: Alex Gallardo/AP

Sound the beef alarm, assuming you own one. We have a tiff between former West Virginia football player and current Oakland Raider Bruce Irvin, and ex-WVU QB and draft prospect Skyler Howard.

Advertisement

The spat appears to have started Dec. 28, the day of the Russell Athletic Bowl. As Miami was in the process of beating the Mountaineers 31-14, Irvin commented about how great his college teams were:

Yesterday, Howard replied with some Wikipedia screengrabs—always a sign of a good argument—comparing the Big East, WVU’s old conference in which Irvin played, to the current Big 12.

Irvin eventually dropped the subtlety as he called himself a “legend” in West Virginia, and Howard continued to be mad about the linebacker talking shit about the state of his former school.

The verdict: It’s definitely worthwhile to get into an argument about the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

H/t to Tim