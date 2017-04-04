With 40 seconds left in the first period of the Boston Bruins’ 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston’s Brad Marchand was suspended for whacking Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the dick.

With the win, the Bruins clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth, but Marchand, a repeat offender who pulled a similar move in 2015 and has been suspended from the league four times, could possibly face another suspension.



Correction (10:15 p.m. ET): This post has been updated to reflect that penalty was assessed at the end of the first period.