With 40 seconds left in the first period of the Boston Bruins’ 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston’s Brad Marchand was suspended for whacking Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the dick.

With the win, the Bruins clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth, but Marchand, a repeat offender who pulled a similar move in 2015 and has been suspended from the league four times, could possibly face another suspension.

Advertisement

Correction (10:15 p.m. ET): This post has been updated to reflect that penalty was assessed at the end of the first period.

Recommended Stories

Sidney Crosby Hits Guy In The Dick, Scores Incredible One-Handed Goal
John Tavares Celebrates OT Winner By Punching Teammate In The Face
Sorta-Bad Hockey Man Ejected For Weakly Slashing Ref