The Buffalo Bills have fired Rex and Rob Ryan with one game left in the regular season.



The Bills, who were predicted to come out strong this year, are 7-8, third in the AFC East and eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bills were expected to be strong on defense this year, given that Rex’s teams are typically strong on defense, and both brothers came up through the ranks as defensive coordinators. That hope died early, and the Bills are currently ranked 19th in the league in yards allowed per game, with their atrocious rushing defense (ranked 29th) dragging down that ranking.



Offensively, the team has been great in rushing (ranked first in yards per game) and nightmarish in passing (ranked second to last).

Rex Ryan has been with the team since 2015, after he was canned by the New York Jets. He brought his brother, Rob, on as assistant head coach this year after he had been let go by the New Orleans Saints.

Anthony Lynn, who was made offensive coordinator after the Bills fired Greg Roman in September, will serve as interim head coach.