Mexican torero Antonio Romero suffered a foot-long laceration of his rectum and anus after being gored by a 1,160-pound bull named Caporal Sunday in Mexico City. A doctor who treated Romero told the press:

[L]a cornada es muy grave, muy seria, una lesión muy, muy severa en la región ano-rectal. Una cornada de muchísima energía que destroza completamente el esfínter anal y lesiona de manera muy grave el recto.

That is, in English, a “very serious, very severe injury” that completely destroyed Romero’s anal sphincter and caused grave injury to his rectum.

¡Olé!

[Univision]