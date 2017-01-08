Photo Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty

Berkeley let go of head football coach Sonny Dykes this morning, after four years and a 19-30 record. His firing comes with a buyout of nearly $6 million, thanks to a 2015 contract extension that was supposed to keep him at Cal through the 2019 season. Per Twitter, however, it looks as if players were not informed before the news came out in a report from Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman:

That’s defensive back Darius Allensworth, cornerback Traveon Beck, running back Vic Enwere and defensive tackle Luc Bequette. Ouch.