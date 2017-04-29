Photo Credit: John Raoux/AP

Last September, we brought you the tale of Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph—closing in on the sad feat of becoming the first baseball player ever to finish a season with more than 100 plate appearances and not a single RBI.

Joseph made it through the rest of the year without an RBI, and he started this season the same way. Until today! For the first time since September 11, 2015, Joseph knocked in a runner—courtesy of a two-run shot in the ninth inning of a 12-4 loss to the Yankees.

Congratulations to Joseph on such a glorious end to his historic situational ineptitude.

