GIF GIF via ESPN 2

ESPN and ESPN 2 featured wall-to-wall NCAA tournament coverage yesterday, and when you’ve got that much time to fill, the programming can get a little weird. For example, early this morning, various ESPN personalities played a game of March Madness-themed Pictionary. As you can see in the GIF above, Jay Williams struggled.



So, what was Williams trying to draw? Was it “doggie-style fucking?”

No, no it wasn’t. He was going for “Duke Blue Devil.” That’s supposed to be Grayson Allen tripping a guy.