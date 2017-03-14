GIF
GIF via ESPN 2

ESPN and ESPN 2 featured wall-to-wall NCAA tournament coverage yesterday, and when you’ve got that much time to fill, the programming can get a little weird. For example, early this morning, various ESPN personalities played a game of March Madness-themed Pictionary. As you can see in the GIF above, Jay Williams struggled.

Advertisement

So, what was Williams trying to draw? Was it “doggie-style fucking?”

No, no it wasn’t. He was going for “Duke Blue Devil.” That’s supposed to be Grayson Allen tripping a guy.

Recommended Stories

The Future Of Feature Writing Is Woof Woof Bark Aww
Sixers Broadcast Roughly As Dysfunctional As Sixers Team
Shaq Looked Like He Really Wanted To Punch Charles Barkley In The Face