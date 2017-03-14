Can You Guess What Jay Williams Was Trying To Draw Here?Tom LeyToday 3:18pmFiled to: oopsmedia meltdownsespnjay williamsmarch madnesswhimsy544EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via ESPN 2 ESPN and ESPN 2 featured wall-to-wall NCAA tournament coverage yesterday, and when you’ve got that much time to fill, the programming can get a little weird. For example, early this morning, various ESPN personalities played a game of March Madness-themed Pictionary. As you can see in the GIF above, Jay Williams struggled. Advertisement So, what was Williams trying to draw? Was it “doggie-style fucking?”No, no it wasn’t. He was going for “Duke Blue Devil.” That’s supposed to be Grayson Allen tripping a guy.Recommended StoriesThe Future Of Feature Writing Is Woof Woof Bark AwwSixers Broadcast Roughly As Dysfunctional As Sixers TeamShaq Looked Like He Really Wanted To Punch Charles Barkley In The FaceTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply54 repliesLeave a reply