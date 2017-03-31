Life in Canada is good. Not only do our neighbors to the north have access to runaway plows and ample supplies of maple syrup, but at this year’s world figure skating championships, their two female skaters claimed spots on the medal podium, placing second and third behind predicted winner Evgenia Medvedeva, who skated to gold with the help of some 9/11-themed music. These medals were the first for a Canadian woman at the world championships since Joannie Rochette won a silver medal in 2009.
Canadian Skaters Thrive As Others Struggle At Figure Skating World Championships
