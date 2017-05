Tonight’s snoozer of a PPV saw Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez dominate Julio César Chávez Jr. for 12 rounds, a fraud upon the viewing public that exposed itself to be purely the trailer for a megafight later this year after reigning, undefeated middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin appeared in the ring to join Canelo in announcing their matchup in September.

Yes, this is a fight we’ve all been waiting for, albeit one a bit too late in coming. Hey, boxing is interesting again!