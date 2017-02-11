Photo Credit: Joe Skipper/AP

Florida guard Canyon Barry has now made 39 consecutive free throws, giving him ownership of the school’s record for most in a row. And he’s done it with the same underhand heave that allowed his dad, Rick Barry, to retire with what was then the highest free throw percentage in NBA history back in 1980.

The shooting motion has zero regard for what looks “cool” or “normal” or “not uncomfortably awkward for anyone watching,” but, hey, it works:

Just like 40 years ago:

A record’s a record, no matter how dorky you look setting it.