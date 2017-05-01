With two minutes left to play in Pittsburgh and the Washington Capitals leading 2-0, it seemed a mere formality that the Caps would win Game 3. However, the Penguins pulled their goalie and Evgeni Malkin scored to make it 2-1 with just under two minutes to play. Moments later, the Pens’ Justin Schultz snuck in another 6-on-5 goal to tie it up. The Penguins managed their comeback without Sidney Crosby, who took an ugly shot to the head from the Capitals’ Matt Niskanen. Crosby barely made it off the ice on his own skates and Niskanen was ejected.
