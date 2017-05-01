After those two goals sent the game to overtime, Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored the game-winner just three minutes into overtime to give the Caps their first win of the series.

The Penguins are now up 2-1 in the series, and they’ll try to push the Capitals to the brink of elimination on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, but the Caps’ win tonight ensures that at least one more game will be played in Washington.