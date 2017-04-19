The Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson isn’t a goalie, but he came up with the best save of the night in tonight’s crucial Game 4 against the Toronto Leafs. About halfway through the first period, Wilson made a diving save to whisk the puck, which had slipped through Braden Holtby’s pads, off the line, protecting the Capitals’ 2-1 lead:

On the very next play, Wilson was credited for tipping in Lars Eller’s shot to put Washington up 3-1 and then he scored again to extend the lead to 4-1 going into the second period.