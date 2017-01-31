A statement criticizing MLB’s investigation into the Cardinals hacking scandal was posted by a Twitter account that appears to be from Chris Correa, the currently incarcerated former scouting director who accessed the Astros’ internal player information database more that 50 times in 16 months.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Correa wrote the statement before self-surrendering in August 2016 at a medium-security prison in Cumberland, Md., and had his family release it through his Twitter account after MLB issued the results of its investigation yesterday.

In his statement, Correa disputed MLB’s characterization that he did not cooperate with the investigation, and doubled down on his claim that he logged into the Astros’ database because he believed they had stolen proprietary information from the Cardinals.

Boldly, Correa said: “The Cardinals were not the organization that benefitted from unauthorized access.”

Federal prosecutors disagreed with that assessment, noting in a court document unsealed last week that there’s little chance Correa was looking for stolen information while he was pawing through the Astros’ plans for the 2013 trade deadline.

The Astros declined to comment on Correa’s statement, and the Cardinals did not return calls for comment. Correa’s attorney, David Adler, also did not respond to a call and an email for comment and clarification.

Following Correa’s statement, MLB issued the following rebuttal: