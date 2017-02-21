Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty

The Montreal Canadiens escaped Madison Square Garden tonight with a shootout victory over the New York Rangers. The end of overtime was extra wild, as Montreal’s Tomas Plekanec dinged a potential winner off the crossbar with 12 seconds left. The Rangers then vaulted off to a 2-on-1 with the clock approaching zero.

J.T. Miller received a pass with an empty net in front of him, but he put it right into the midriff of a diving Carey Price, who made up a lot of ground to smother the shot and send it to a shootout.



The Canadiens haven’t been playing their best hockey lately, but who knows, maybe this wild overtime win will spark them onward to greatness.