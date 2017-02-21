Carey Price Staved Off Defeat With A Last-Second Diving SavePatrick RedfordYesterday 11:42pmFiled to: highlight reelhockeynhlcarey pricesaves5EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty The Montreal Canadiens escaped Madison Square Garden tonight with a shootout victory over the New York Rangers. The end of overtime was extra wild, as Montreal’s Tomas Plekanec dinged a potential winner off the crossbar with 12 seconds left. The Rangers then vaulted off to a 2-on-1 with the clock approaching zero. Advertisement J.T. Miller received a pass with an empty net in front of him, but he put it right into the midriff of a diving Carey Price, who made up a lot of ground to smother the shot and send it to a shootout.The Canadiens haven’t been playing their best hockey lately, but who knows, maybe this wild overtime win will spark them onward to greatness.Recommended StoriesMark Stone Knocked Out Of Game By Being Checked In The HeadVladimir Tarasenko Makes A Little Girl's Birthday Oh Yeah, Evgeni Malkin's BackPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply5 repliesLeave a reply