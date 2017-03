Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has an unbearably cute puppy; this is not a drill. Groot looks like some kind of husky, and he enjoys chasing soft grounders.

Look at him go:

Here’s him looking at shoes, as one does:

Groot’s expressive face and nice eyes are the perfect combination for photos, because he looks stupid, but in an adorable way. Correa’s girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez took the best pictures of him:

Good dog.

H/t to Zach