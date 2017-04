The Cleveland Indians, last seen ceding a 3-1 World Series lead to the Cubs, are back at it this evening and things are not going well thus far. Corey Kluber gave up a second-inning dinger to new horse owner Rougned Odor, then shortly afterwards, allowed Carlos Gomez to murder one of his pitches and send it to the upper deck.



According to Statcast, he destroyed it.

Odor followed up Gomez’s home run by smacking a second dinger of his own to right field.