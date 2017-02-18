Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty

Carmelo Anthony found out on Wednesday that he was a last-minute All-Star selection, chosen to fill in for an injured Kevin Love and make his tenth appearance at the game. Good news?

“It was a downer,” Anthony told reporters. “I had to cancel my trip. No refunds.”

He had planned on “evaluating” his situation with the Knicks over a weekend trip to Cuba and Puerto Rico, according to the New York Post. Now, he’ll have to do that evaluation as the team’s lone representative for Sunday’s game in New Orleans instead—scrolling through the vacation pictures of non-All-Star players, which makes him “jealous” to the point of already telling reporters, “I had to shut my phone off.”

Anthony assured the media that he was joking—“It’s a good thing, I don’t want to seem like I’m not happy about it”—but the Knicks have certainly not given him any reason to joke about needing a good vacation this winter.