With their season falling apart, the Knicks decided to make a change to the starting lineup before today’s game against Atlanta Hawks. To the bench went Courtney Lee, the guy who actually tries on defense and is shooting 42 percent from behind the arc, and to the floor went Ron Baker, a rookie who looks like the life guard you had a crush on that one summer.

Baker scored six points in the first half, and his contributions did not go unnoticed by Carmelo Anthony. During his halftime interview, Anthony made sure to point out that “Ron Burgundy,” which is apparently Baker’s locker-room nickname, had been playing well. Sorry, Ron, but that’s your nickname for life now.