Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is a hunter. He has showed off massive bird kills before, and recently took most of his offensive linemen out for a hunting trip.

Advertisement

Yesterday, he shared a photo from the hunting trip. There’s a lot going on here. For one, Dillon Gordon is wearing his own LSU jersey. (If you’re confused about the number: Gordon, a lineman in the NFL, was a tight end in college.) Gordon saw the criticism and defended himself.

I would say it is a problem, or at least tacky, to wear your own college jersey, but I wear the shirt from my championship bocce team all the time so perhaps I’m not one to talk. We’ll give Gordon a pass.

Advertisement

But the athlete who does not get a pass is Dallas Thomas, who appears to be ready to accidentally blow off Jason Kelce’s knee with his gun. The photo is taken at an angle, so it’s possible Thomas’s gun isn’t pointed directly at Kelce (who’s wearing a $100 novelty chill-out jersey). Either way, when you’re not shooting your gun is supposed to be pointed in a safe direction (usually the ground), and you definitely shouldn’t be holding with one hand while texting with the other.

Don’t take my word for it: Take the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s:

1. Always Keep The Muzzle Pointed In A Safe Direction. This is the most basic safety rule. If everyone handled a firearm so carefully that the muzzle never pointed at something they didn’t intend to shoot, there would be virtually no firearms accidents. It’s as simple as that, and it’s up to you.

For Eagles fans, it’s great that the offensive line is bonding over a hunting trip. They just have to hope no one gets injured as they kill things for sport.