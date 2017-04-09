The Atlanta Hawks downed the Cavs today in overtime after coming back from a 93-67 deficit early in the fourth quarter. It’s the biggest blown fourth-quarter lead in almost 15 years.



Cleveland’s pathetic defense allowed the Hawks to put up a mind-blowing 44 points in the fourth quarter, and then surrendered an overtime lead as well. Kyrie Irving’s 45 points went for naught, and LeBron James played 47 minutes in what should have been a throwaway late-season game. Good luck in the playoffs, Cavs fans.