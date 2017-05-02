Orioles outfielder Adam Jones says Red Sox fans shouted racist insults at him in Fenway Park last night, and some of the dumbest people in sports media have spent the day wondering not only if Jones is telling the truth, but why Boston fans have a reputation for being racist in the first place. Those skeptics should take a look at these quotes from Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia:



Whether Boston is more racist than other big cities is up for debate; whether major-league players experience it as such really isn’t.