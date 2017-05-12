For the second consecutive season, Chelsea scored the goal that determined the winner of the Premier League. Last year, it was Eden Hazard getting one against Tottenham to crown Leicester City champions. This time, Chelsea made themselves champions thanks to Michy Batshuayi’s late goal against West Brom.



It’s been clear Chelsea would win the title for months now, so while we can’t be too surprised that they finished the job today, Blues midfielder Cesc Fàbregas still wasn’t totally wrong in the video up there when he remarked on live TV that the little-used Batshuayi getting the critical goal was proof that “football is fucking unbelievable.” Here is that goal:

This season didn’t end with quite as much intrigue as we expected, but that doesn’t matter to Chelsea. They were certainly the league’s best team, and deserved to win. And there’s still plenty more at stake for the rest of the season as teams fight for a top four spot and Hull and Swansea battle to stay up. Should be good.

