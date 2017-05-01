Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

If you’ve ever wondered how the world’s most spatially aware players always seem to know exactly where everyone is on the pitch at all times, then this video of Cesc Fàbregas and his rubber neck should go a long way towards explaining that yes, these guys truly can see everything at all times:

This head-on-a-swivel trait isn’t that noticeable unless you’re watching for it, but it really is a crucial aspect of the game. On that front, Fàbregas’s whiplashing head calls to mind that of another super productive Chelsea midfielder: