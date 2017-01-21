Via Matias Grez

Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense is playing its first game today—a friendly against Palmeiras—since the majority of the team was killed in a plane crash last November. With a rebuilt roster of 22 new players, most on loan from other clubs, Chapecoense took the field for the first time after a short ceremony to honor the 71 people who died in the crash.

The team’s first goal—from Douglas Grolli, on loan from Brazilian club Cruzeiro—came with an emotional celebration from the crowd.



Three of the six survivors were Chapecoense players, all in attendance today. Before the game, they each lifted the Copa Sudamericana—the trophy the team had been en route to play for as their plane crashed.