Former Space Jam actor Charles Barkley hung out with Dan Patrick on the Dan Patrick Show this afternoon where he talked about Michael Jordan’s wild gambling habit and attempted to puncture the narrative that Michigan went on their NCAA tournament run because of the plane crash they were in.

At the end of his time on the show, he suggested a future ratings spectacle for Patrick: If he ever fell terminally ill, he would come and beat Second Take host Skip Bayless to death on live TV.

Finally, a more realistic PPV stunt than McGregor-Mayweather. Here’s a transcript (via Dime):

Barkley: “You know what we should do for ratings? If I get a disease and I’m gonna die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I’ll kill him live on national television.” Patrick: “I like it. Like pay-per-view.” Barkley: “No, no, no. Just get him in here. Only when I know Imma die….Cause I just want to get Skip Bayless in a room one time and beat him like a dog.” Patrick: “So you’d kill him.” Barkley: “Yes. Only if I knew I was gonna die. Not if I’m gonna live, cause I don’t wanna go to prison. Cause like Mahorn say, ‘they would love you in prison.’”

Maybe Chuck just hates Skip’s monastic dietary regimen.

