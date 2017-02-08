Charles Oakley Dragged Into MSG Tunnel And Arrested After Fighting With Fan [Update]Patrick RedfordToday 8:38pmFiled to: lolknicksnew york knickscharles oakleyfightsjames dolannba11111EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkKnicks legend Charles Oakley got heated in the first quarter of the Knicks game against the Clippers tonight and got hauled off the floor by security after shoving security guards around. Advertisement An alternate angle:According to reporters on the scene, Oakley either went after Knicks owner James Dolan or group of fans in the stands.Phil Jackson went in the tunnel to try and get Oak to chill out:The Knicks released an extremely harsh statement about the matter, saying that Oakley had been arrested and that they hoped “he gets some help soon.”We will update this post as more information becomes available. Advertisement Advertisement Update, 9:35 p.m. EST: Here’s Oakley on the ground getting corralled by police.[ESPN]Recommended StoriesLet's Check In On Joakim Noah And The KnicksExactly How High Is Phil Jackson, This Time?The Carmelo Anthony Saga Just Keeps Getting MessierPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply111 repliesLeave a reply