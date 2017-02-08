Knicks legend Charles Oakley got heated in the first quarter of the Knicks game against the Clippers tonight and got hauled off the floor by security after shoving security guards around.



Advertisement

An alternate angle:

According to reporters on the scene, Oakley either went after Knicks owner James Dolan or group of fans in the stands.

Phil Jackson went in the tunnel to try and get Oak to chill out:

The Knicks released an extremely harsh statement about the matter, saying that Oakley had been arrested and that they hoped “he gets some help soon.”

We will update this post as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Update, 9:35 p.m. EST: Here’s Oakley on the ground getting corralled by police.

[ESPN]