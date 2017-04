David Luiz and Diego Costa are, by all physical appearances, large adult men. Judging them by their behavior, though, you’d think they were mentally somewhere between the ages of 4 and 13. For evidence of this, here is Luiz whacking teammate John Terry in the nuts for fun:

For Costa, we have footage of him wheeling around in a cart, running over cones, and bashing up some hurdles because they were there and he was bored and he loves mayhem:

Growing up is overrated.