The Chiefs-Steelers divisional round game this weekend has been pushed back from 1:05 p.m. EST to 8:20 p.m. EST, the normal time slot for Sunday night games, due to an incoming ice storm.The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for the Kansas City area, saying: Advertisement Advertisement PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD ALL OF THE AREA BY SATURDAY NIGHT. THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ICING IS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING.