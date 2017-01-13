Photo: Ed Zurga/AP

The Chiefs-Steelers divisional round game this weekend has been pushed back from 1:05 p.m. EST to 8:20 p.m. EST, the normal time slot for Sunday night games, due to an incoming ice storm.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for the Kansas City area, saying:

PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD ALL OF THE AREA BY SATURDAY NIGHT. THE MOST SIGNIFICANT ICING IS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING.

