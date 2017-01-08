Child Falls Apart, Makes Self Miserable During Milwaukee Bucks Dance-OffEmma BaccellieriToday 5:05pmFiled to: ChildrenDancingMilwaukee Bucks546EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via During the Bucks’ game against the Wizards today, a young fan crumbled when faced with his own dancing skills. So eager to start! And then... sigh. It’s okay, buddy, you don’t have to dab. You have choices here. Like just not entering on-court competitions that demand you “dance for your dinner.” That’s a choice you can make, and no one will think less of you for it. Recommended Stories This Large Rugby Child Is Out Of HandHere Is A Child That Would Utterly Destroy YouThese Children Are Good Sports FansReply54 repliesLeave a reply