Via

During the Bucks’ game against the Wizards today, a young fan crumbled when faced with his own dancing skills.

So eager to start! And then... sigh. It’s okay, buddy, you don’t have to dab. You have choices here. Like just not entering on-court competitions that demand you “dance for your dinner.” That’s a choice you can make, and no one will think less of you for it.

