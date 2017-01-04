Screencap via

The camera lingers on the Stars bench. Slowly, it pans up and to the left before settling on a pair of fans just above the tunnel. A subtle zoom reveals: it’s a dog.

Her name’s Six, and she appears to be rather indifferent about her first NHL experience.

She probably got a bit more excited after the Stars scored later in the period. Good dog.

