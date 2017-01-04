Chill Dog Enjoys Hockey GamePatrick Redford50 minutes agoFiled to: good and chill dogsdogsomg puppieshockeynhldallas stars265EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via The camera lingers on the Stars bench. Slowly, it pans up and to the left before settling on a pair of fans just above the tunnel. A subtle zoom reveals: it’s a dog. Advertisement Her name’s Six, and she appears to be rather indifferent about her first NHL experience.She probably got a bit more excited after the Stars scored later in the period. Good dog.Recommended StoriesThe White Sox Invited A Bunch Of Good Dogs To Their ParkVery Good Dog Drops Puck, Yes He Does, Yes He DoesPlease Help Leandro Barbosa Find His Very Good Doggie [VERY HAPPY UPDATE]Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply26 repliesLeave a reply