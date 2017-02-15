Choking-Ass Glory Boy Rabbit Blows Huge Lead To TortoisePatrick RedfordToday 8:20pmFiled to: this is so stupidsports?rabbitsturtlestortoisesfablesclutch generacing243EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Numerous genetic surveys have been done on the rabbit, but until this point in history, the potential existence of a clutch gene has been a scientific mystery. Are rabbits reliable performers in the clutch or are they wilting-ass chokers? Finally, we know for sure: Bunnies are weak as hell under pressure. Advertisement The evidence: a race between a tortoise and a hare today published by Super Deluxe. Anyone with a working knowledge of the animal kingdom (as well as, I suppose, an indifference to fables) would predict the bunny would win. They were on a tiny track and the dumb turtle guy even tried to eat some of the fake grass.At one point, the bunny approached the finish line and sniffed around it a bunch. Alas, he retreated to his corner and awaited his oncoming L. The tortoise took a whole 39 minutes and 23 seconds to complete the race (it took him about five to finish crossing the line once he started) but his time doesn’t matter, only that he whooped the bunny. Maybe the rabbit should’ve spent more time in the gym, like a true winner. Advertisement [Super Deluxe]Recommended StoriesTrust Me, This Is A Cool Badminton HighlightThis Water Bottle Flip Is The Best Damn Thing I've Seen In A Long Long TimeBaby Iguana Vs. Sea Snakes Is The Wildest Sports Highlight Of The DayPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply24 repliesLeave a reply