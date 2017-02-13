Chris Andersen Is Going To The HornetsPatrick Redford54 minutes agoFiled to: chris andersen is going to the hornetsboringsteve novak is going to the bucksnbatransactions292EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Okay.PreviouslySteve Novak Is Going To The BucksJerami Grant Is Going To The ThunderJJ Hickson Is Going To ChinaJoffrey Lauvergne Is Going To The ThunderCameron Bairstow Is Going To The PistonsSteve Novak Is Going To The BucksPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply29 repliesLeave a reply