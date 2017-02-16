Chris Christie Tries Sports Bloviating, Is Bad At That, TooHannah Keyser55 minutes agoFiled to: Chris ChristiePhiladelphia PhilliesMLBBaseball1093EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: AP/Frank Franklin II Chris Christie, a man who lacks charm, wit, or the support of either major political party, went on SNY TV last night to stan for Mets by taking weak-ass shots at the Phillies.About half of the state he governs roots for the Phillies; although I guess a guy with a record-low 18-percent approval rating isn’t all that worried about further alienating constituents. Aside from that, though, the problem with these takes is that they are ice cold and nowhere near interesting. Advertisement Advertisement “The Phillies suck. Let’s just start with that,” Christie says of a team that finished 71-91 last year. “They’re from Philadelphia. They’re an awful team. They’re an angry, bitter fanbase.” Oh my God, is Chris Christie allowed to say that????At this point, Christie has no chance of resurrecting his political career. So perhaps it only makes sense for him to practice having mediocre sports opinions very loudly while attempting to distract from the fact that a judge ruled (again) today that the Bridgegate case against Christie has probable cause to move forward.Recommended StoriesHere Are Some Photos Of Chris Christie Playing Softball Chris Christie Used Tax Dollars To Buy So Much Damn Food At NFL GamesChris Christie Blew $82,594 With MetLife Vendor But Can't Find ReceiptsHannah Keyserhannah@deadspin.com@hannahrkeyserStaff writerReply109 repliesLeave a reply