Chris Kreider Bludgeoned Cody Eakin With His Own Helmet

Screencap via SportsNet The helmet: a useful tool for keeping your brains intact. Also, apparently a weapon?

Here's a better angle of the fight:

Both Cody Eakin and Chris Kreider got five-minute penalties for the fight, and Eakin scored later in the second period to give Dallas a 7-3 lead.