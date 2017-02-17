Chris Long Responds To Dummies Criticizing Him For Not Visiting The White HouseTom Ley31 minutes agoFiled to: chris longnew england patriotsbad fansdonald trump5710EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: AP/Gregory Payan Patriots defensive end Chris Long is one of the handful of players who have publicly stated that they will not be going on the Super Bowl champions’ customary trip to the White House. Long has predictably been catching shit from fans and various internet morons over his decision, and last night he decided to respond to some of them. Advertisement We got tweets incoming, hit the deck:Damn, that last one really makes you think.Recommended StoriesPeter King Profiles Tom Brady, Who Drinks Salt And Smiles And Therefore Is A GeniusFour More Patriots Plan To Skip White House VisitGronk Goes Shirtless At Parade, Chugs Beers, Laughs At The Number 69Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply57 repliesLeave a reply