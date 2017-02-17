Photo credit: AP/Gregory Payan

Patriots defensive end Chris Long is one of the handful of players who have publicly stated that they will not be going on the Super Bowl champions’ customary trip to the White House. Long has predictably been catching shit from fans and various internet morons over his decision, and last night he decided to respond to some of them.

We got tweets incoming, hit the deck:

Damn, that last one really makes you think.

