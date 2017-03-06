Chris Stewart Punches Teammate, Corrects Situation By Punching OpponentSamer KalafToday 1:33pmFiled to: chris stewartminnesota wildnhlzach parisesan jose sharkshockey444EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHockey scrums can be a chaotic mess of limbs, so it’s understandable that the Wild’s Chris Stewart would accidentally biff teammate Zach Parise in the face during Sunday’s game. What’s better is that Stewart tried to play it off by smacking someone else. Advertisement The puck was dead in San Jose’s zone, so the Sharks tried to escort Stewart from the crease while Parise skated in his blind spot. Just as Parise arrived to back up his teammate, he got a glove to the mouth: GIF After the friendly fire, Stewart redirected his hand right into Sharks winger Joel Ward’s face. Everyone had a good laugh afterward as they menacingly gripped each other’s uniforms.Recommended Stories Martin Jones's Collar Made A Lucky Save Radek Faksa Grinds The Boards To Avoid Hit, Scores GoalPETA And The Pittsburgh Zoo Are Beefing Over Some Startled PenguinsSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply44 repliesLeave a reply