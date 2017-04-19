Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Later today, the New England Patriots will celebrate their championship at the White House in a ceremony led by Donald Trump. A handful of players have already announced their intentions to skip the visit, some offering no public explanation, and other making it quite clear that it’s about politics. QB Tom Brady just announced in a statement that he won’t be making the trip to D.C.



Brady revealed before the Super Bowl that his mother Gaylnn has been undergoing cancer treatment for nearly two years. Brady said in February that “the prognosis is good.”

Trump will still presumably get to greet Bill Belichick, who wrote a supportive letter decrying the “slanted and negative media” that Trump used on the campaign trail, and Robert Kraft, who was revealed yesterday as one of five NFL owners to each donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.