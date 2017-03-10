Clint Frazier's Beautiful Red Locks Fall Victim To Yankees' Fascist Hair PolicyTom LeyToday 10:10amFiled to: clint fraziernew york yankeesmlbbaseballhair1024EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Lenny Ignelzi/AP Clint Frazier, the prized outfield prospect the Yankees acquired when they traded Andrew Miller to Cleveland last year, has amazing hair. It’s long and red and voluminous and I honestly get kind of jealous just looking at it. Unfortunately for Frazier and those of us who appreciate a good mop, the Yankees have robbed the youngster of his locks. Advertisement As you are probably aware, the Yankees insist on adhering to a team policy that forbids players from having beards or long hair. Former owner George Steinbrenner farted this incredibly lame branding initiative out of his dusty ass way back in 1973, and for some goddamn reason the Yankees continue to wield it. This is tragic:And it gets worse:What a dumb team.Recommended StoriesAaron Judge Gives Us Our First Massive Dong Of 2017Yankees President Randy Levine Devalues And Dismisses Dellin Betances For No Reason After Arbitration HearingHow Did The Yankees Get Chris Carter On The Cheap?Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply102 repliesLeave a reply