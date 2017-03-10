Clint Frazier, the prized outfield prospect the Yankees acquired when they traded Andrew Miller to Cleveland last year, has amazing hair. It’s long and red and voluminous and I honestly get kind of jealous just looking at it. Unfortunately for Frazier and those of us who appreciate a good mop, the Yankees have robbed the youngster of his locks.

As you are probably aware, the Yankees insist on adhering to a team policy that forbids players from having beards or long hair. Former owner George Steinbrenner farted this incredibly lame branding initiative out of his dusty ass way back in 1973, and for some goddamn reason the Yankees continue to wield it.

This is tragic:

And it gets worse:

What a dumb team.