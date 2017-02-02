Photo: Gerry Broome/AP

Did you miss Mick Krizilonski while he was away? Too bad, because Duke announced that their talismanic coach would be making his return to the sidelines this weekend for Duke’s home game against Pitt.



Krzyzewski left the team on Jan. 6 to recover from back surgery, and the Blue Devils went 4-3 under lead assistant Jeff Capel. Coach K’s time away from the team was an eventful one, as lead guard Grayson Allen kinda sorta tried to trip a Boston College player, got on the wrong side of a Florida State assistant, then attempted to smash the foot of a Notre Dame player.

Krzyzewski was silent on that—recovery and all—but he did find time to invite the team over to his house and forbid them from wearing Duke apparel or using the locker room because they kept getting owned. His second game back will be a home rivalry game against North Carolina, so fans might get to see Duke get owned again.