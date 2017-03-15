Cody Asche Is Coming On Strong For The White SoxTim Marchman59 minutes agoFiled to: blight soxchicago white soxbaseballmlbcody asche233EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty While top prospect Yoan Moncada will get a lot of deserved attention for smacking his first longball of the spring today, there was other dong-related news out of the Chicago White Sox’s 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Cody Asche crushed a big home run—his third this spring—as a designated hitter. CSN’s Dan Hayes took note:Asche, 26, slugged .385 for lousy Philadelphia Phillies teams over the past four years while playing terrible defense at third base and in left field. This spring he’s played a bit of first for the Sox, but he’s probably best suited for the DH spot, which is slightly unsettled. The team’s official site lists Matt Davidson, who projects for a .205/.276/.358 line per Fangraphs, atop the depth chart, but if Asche keeps socking dingers, manager Rick Renteria just may find room on his roster for an upstart.Recommended StoriesWhite Sox Face Tough Choices In Center FieldScott Podsednik To Teach White Sox How To Play The Game The Right WayBehold, The Ultimate White Sox FanTim MarchmanMarchman@deadspin.comEditorReply23 repliesLeave a reply