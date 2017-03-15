Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

While top prospect Yoan Moncada will get a lot of deserved attention for smacking his first longball of the spring today, there was other dong-related news out of the Chicago White Sox’s 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Cody Asche crushed a big home run—his third this spring—as a designated hitter. CSN’s Dan Hayes took note:

Asche, 26, slugged .385 for lousy Philadelphia Phillies teams over the past four years while playing terrible defense at third base and in left field. This spring he’s played a bit of first for the Sox, but he’s probably best suited for the DH spot, which is slightly unsettled. The team’s official site lists Matt Davidson, who projects for a .205/.276/.358 line per Fangraphs, atop the depth chart, but if Asche keeps socking dingers, manager Rick Renteria just may find room on his roster for an upstart.